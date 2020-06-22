Gyms, Fitness Centers to Reopen Friday as Illinois Enters Phase 4 of Reopening

Gyms, fitness centers and health clubs across Illinois will be permitted to reopen Friday as the state enters phase four of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's five-step reopening plan.

Phase four of the "Restore Illinois" plan allows for the reopening or expansion of several industries, including indoor dining at restaurants, health and fitness, movies and theaters, museums and zoos and more. This next phase also increases the size of gatherings that are allowed from 10 people to a maximum of 50 people.

Gyms will be allowed to open at 50% capacity, and group fitness classes of up to 50 people will be permitted under new safety guidelines, according to guidance issued by Gov. Pritzker's office.

Facilities will be required to appropriately social distance and will be able to limit interactions between groups.

On Monday, the staff at Spark Fitness in suburban Hinsdale was already preparing by sectioning off "workout zones," taking client temperatures and increasing cleaning.

The state of Illinois has allocated $10 million dollars for gyms and fitness centers that have lost significant revenue as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 500 grants of $20,000 each will be provided, according to state officials.