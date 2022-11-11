Gunman Killed in Shootout During Robbery Attempt at South Shore Grocery Store

A gunman was fatally shot Friday evening by a witness who opened fire when the suspect attempted to rob a supermarket in the city's South Shore neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting was reported at approximately 6:20 p.m. at Elbarakah Super Market, 7300 S. South Shore Dr.

According to authorities, the offender entered the supermarket, attempted to rob the business and produced a handgun. A witness, who possesses a valid Concealed Carry License and Firearm Owner's Identification Card, produced a gun and opened fire, striking the offender, Chicago police said.

The offender then fired back, striking the victim, a 64-year-old man, in the chest and back. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The gunman was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police said three handguns were recovered at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.