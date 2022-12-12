Gun Violence Survivors Testify Before Illinois House Committee on Proposed Assault Weapons Ban

From East Garfield Park to Highland Park and beyond, survivors are sharing excruciating details from the days their lives changed forever as Illinois lawmakers weigh a bill that would ban assault weapons in the state.

Speaking before the House Judiciary Committee, Lauren Bennett sat on a panel of survivors to express her support for HB 5855, a wide-ranging gun control bill known as the "Protect Illinois Communities Act."

Bennett was at the Highland Park parade the morning of July 4. She was shot twice and describes the chaotic moments of feeling the bullets hit her, then running frantically from the scene with her husband, and young sons.

"I felt a tight shock in my back and hip and saw my entire lower left side was bleeding," said Bennett. "When I got up to run, I was hit by another bullet that deeply cut through my upper back."

"Imagine a hot metal, dart-like projectile tearing through your body at supersonic speed," she described. "These boys dodged bullets, jumped over fallen bodies, while running behind me looking at my blood soaked body, and they assumed their mother was probably bleeding to death."

Bennett and her family survived, but she lives with a constant reminder of that fateful day.

"I have deep bullet wound scars that will always be painted on my lower back, my hip and across my upper back," said Bennett. "We survived in a battle zone that day and will carry the most horrendous images with us for the rest of our lives."

Conttina Patterson walks with a crutch. She is grateful to be alive but is still dealing with the long term trauma from a mass shooting that injured ten of her family members in East Garfield Park on Halloween night.

"I had a broken leg. A nerve in my leg was damaged pretty bad. [There's a] 50/50 chance I will ever get that nerve back. By the grace of God, I’m still here," said Patterson.

Bennett, Patterson and many others shared their stories during the first public hearing on HB5855. State Rep. Bob Morgan is the lead sponsor.

"It shouldn’t take a mass shooting for our us to take the political courage that needs to be done. We’re going to take the momentum we have, voices behind me, we’re going to make sure we pass this meaningful legislation," said Morgan, who represents the 58th district.

Morgan was in attendance at the Highland Park parade, a moment he says helped spur him into action.

Representative Lashawn Ford is a co-sponsor. He recalled texting Morgan the day after the Highland Park tragedy, with the pair pledging to take action.

"'Let's get together. My district experiences the trauma of gun violence daily.' Today, Bob, we are here standing together to end the bloodshed in our districts and help each other," said Ford via text message.

Ford acknowledged gun violence disproportionately affects Black men, but said survivors from all parts of Illinois and lawmakers are standing united to save lives.

"Guns are the leading cause of death among children ages 1-to-17, and Black children and teens in Illinois are 14 times more likely than their white peers to die from gun violence," he said. "Today, I want to pause and all come together and realize why we’re here. And remember all those people who have suffered from the loss of loved ones and hope people listening understand we’re here to save lives."

At least two more public hearings will be held on the bill. Morgan hopes to put it up for a vote in the lame-duck session before Jan. 10.

If passed, the legislation would ban specific types of weapons classified as "assault weapons." It would also raise the legal age to purchase or own a gun in Illinois from 18 to 21.

Individuals who currently own weapons that would be banned under the proposed bill would be able to register the weapons with Illinois State Police.

Conservative groups, including the Illinois State Rifle Association, have indicated that they may bring legal challenges against the bill if it passes.