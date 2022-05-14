Guide to Chicago Street Fests and Fairs: Summer 2022

Chicago is starting to feel more like summer - making it perfect weather for street fest season to begin.

For the first time in two years, most street fests in Chicago have returned at their full scope and scale, with some new events lined up as well.

Here's a guide of what we know so far:

May 20-22: Mayfest

Lincoln Park

On Armitage from Sheffield to Racine, the festival features live music, food and drinks on Friday from 5-10 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday from noon-10 p.m. More information here.

May 21: Tequila Fest

Lincoln Park

From 2:30-6 p.m. on Saturday, Chicagoans can sample dozens of tequila and agave brands at Beaumont Bar & Grill on Halsted starting at $60. For tickets and more information, click here.

June 3-5: Lincoln Park Greek Fest

From St. George Greek Orthodox Church, the popular North Side festival serves up authentic Greek flavorful food, live music and dancing. More information here.

June 3-5: Do Division

Wicker Park

The three-day festival on Division Street between Damen and Leavitt showcases live music, fashion shows, area vendors, art and activities. More information here.

June 4-5: Hot Dog Fest

Portage Park

Chicagoan's favorite hot dog spots will compete for the best bite in the city on Saturday and Sunday from noon-10 p.m. More information here.

June 9-12: Blues Fest

The Loop

With the genre's music roots in Chicago, the city's festival in Millennium Park features blues-style jams while spotlighting its contributions to soul, R&B, gospel, rock, and hip hop. More information here.

June 9-11: Fiestas Patronales Puertorriqueñas

Humboldt Park

Chicago's West Side is serving authentic Puerto Rican food, along with live music, art, carnival rides, a domino tournament, car shows and area vendors, along Division Street for three days this June. More information here.

June 11: Taste of Chicago

The Loop

Some 30-40 Chicago restaurants will line the lakefront this summer for a bite-sized version of the classic food festival over three days. In addition, three Chicago neighborhoods will get pop-up events on June 11, 18 and 25. More information here.

June 11: Vegandale Festival

The Loop

Chicago's vegan festival in Grant Park returns this summer to showcase the city's iconic plant-based food options, as well as live music, art and vegan vendors. More information here.

June 11-12: Old Town Art Fair

Old Town

Bringing some of the world's top artists to Chicago, the Old Town Art Fair will also include a garden walk from the neighborhood's historic homes, live music, food and family activities. More information here.

June 17-19: Taste Of Randolph Street

West Loop

Featuring over 16 eateries along Chicago's "Restaurant Row," Chicagoans can try some of the city's most popular flavors while enjoying live music on Randolph Street. More information here.

June 18-19: Chicago Pride Fest

Northalsted

Along Halsted's rainbow-colored street, Chicago's Pride Fest returns this summer with three stages of live music, food and drinks, over 150 art vendors, dancing, drag shows, a pet parade and giveaways. More information here.

Note: Chicago's Pride Parade will be held on June 26.

June 18-19: Gold Coast Art Fair

The Loop

Over 200 artists from around the U.S. will be at Grant Park Father's Day weekend to display their work while people enjoy viewing, shopping, eating, drinking and listening to live music. More information here.

July 8-9: West Fest

West Town

The annual street fest returns this summer to Chicago Avenue between Wood and Damen with food trucks, live performances, art vendors and a pet fest. More information here.

July 15-17: Roscoe Village Burger Fest

Roscoe Village

Burger joints from across Chicago will be at Belmont and Damen this July to compete for the best fare, accompanied by two stages of live music, art and family activities. More information here.

July 15-17: Tacos Y Tamales Fest

Pilsen

Pilsen's Tacos and Tamales Festival lines 16th Street with a wide variety of fare from several regions of Latin America and Mexico, which Chicagoans can enjoy along with Latin music, dance performances and local artwork. More information here.

July 22-24: Taste of Lincoln Avenue

Lincoln Square

The three-day street festival offers bites from neighborhood restaurants, live music, local vendors and arts and craft activities on Lincoln Avenue between Fullerton and Wrightwood. More information here.

July 28-31: Fiesta Del Sol

Pilsen

The Latino festival will span an eight-block space down Cermak Road and showcase Mexican cuisine, live performances and carnival rides. More information here.

July 30-31: Chinatown Summer Fair

Chinatown

The Chinatown Summer Fair celebrates Far Eastern culture including food, area artwork, K-pop performances and a dumpling eating contest, and runs along Wentworth Avenue from Cermak Avenue to 24th Place. More information here.

Aug. 19-21: Ribfest Chicago

Northcenter

For three smoky days, Chicago's classic Ribfest brings over 30 vendors and 50,000 pounds of pork to the streets of Lincoln, Damen and Irving Park this August. More information here.