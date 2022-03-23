Group Pretending to Sell Candy Holds Elderly Woman at Gunpoint, Ransacks Home: Police

A group of people pretending to sell candy held an elderly woman at gunpoint as they ransacked her home Tuesday in south suburban Oak Lawn, according to police.

Authorities said the incident happened around 6:10 p.m. in the 4600 block of West 105th Place.

The homeowner answered a ring at her doorbell and was met by a woman wearing what appeared to be an orange or red coat "posing as if she was selling candy," Oak Lawn police said in a release.

At that time, a man wearing a white T-shirt over a blue hoodie armed with a handgun forced his way into her home, knocking her to the ground, authorities said. As she was held on the ground at gunpoint, a second man entered the home and the three people began ransacking it.

The group then fled the scene with a fourth person driving a white Kia Optima. They were last seen traveling west on 105th Place toward Cicero Avenue, police said.

The elderly woman suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The group was seen on surveillance images in the area, according to police, who released photos of the suspects involved and the alleged getaway car.

Oak Lawn Police

Oak Lawn Police

Oak Lawn Police

Oak Lawn Police

"We ask anyone who can help to identify the pictured offenders to contact the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at (708) 907-4051," police said in a release. "Tips can also be sent via text to (708) 613-8477 and video can be shared at Oaklawn-Il.gov/camera-share."

As of Wednesday morning, no one was in custody.