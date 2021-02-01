Great Wolf Lodge Set to Reopen This Week in Gurnee

Great Wolf Lodge, a resort and indoor water park in Gurnee, will open Thursday after a months-long closure due to the coronavirus.

The 414-room resort will open its doors to the public with heightened safety guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Illinois, the company said.

The reopening comes as much of Illinois begins loosening coronavirus restrictions, with many returning to Phase 4 of the state's reopening framework.

Region 9, which holds Lake County, however, remained in Tier 1 mitigation as of Monday.

Over the summer, Great Wolf announced the introduction of its Paw Pledge program, an initiative to keep families healthy and safe while playing in the indoor water park.

Among the restrictions will be a requirement that all guests over the age of 2 wear masks in public areas of the resort, unless dining or outside. Guests will also be required to undergo a temperature check in order to enter the waterpark.

"We appreciate your support of these initiatives, as well as the other protocols put into place as part of our Paw Pledge commitment to ensure the health and safety of our guests and pack members while they play together at our resort," the park said in a statement.

