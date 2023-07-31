Recent Grayslake Central High School graduate struck and killed by vehicle

An 18-year-old Grayslake woman who graduated from high school this past June was struck and killed by a vehicle that had been involved in a collision moments earlier on Saturday, according to law enforcement.

At around 10:12 a.m., the Grayslake fire and police departments responded to the area of Washington Street and Atkinson Road regarding a crash with injuries involving a pedestrian, the Lake County Coroner's Office said in a news release. Authorities were able to determine that a Ford Escape and Ford F-350 collided at the intersection, and then one of the vehicles hit the pedestrian, who was identified as Victoria Piela.

Piela was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center and pronounced dead from her injuries, the coroner's office said. An autopsy, which was conducted Monday, determined the 18-year-old died from blunt force injuries as a result of the collision.

The Illinois Juniors Volleyball Club, which Piela was an alumna of, posted about the 18-year-old's passing on Facebook, offering condolences to her friends, family and loved ones.

"It is with heavy hearts we share that IJV alum, Victoria Piela, passed away in a motor vehicle accident earlier this weekend..." the club said in a Facebook post, in part. "She was a phenomenal young lady, ultimate team player and had a smile that would light up the room."

Saint Gilbert Catholic School in Grayslake, where Piela attended grade school, remembered her as "a wonderful friend, student, and leader," who was responsible for building the Little Free Library in the front of the school.

"We were blessed to know Vicky and have her in our school community," the school said in a Facebook post, in part. "She will be missed dearly and her memory will live on with all those who benefit from the Little Free Library."

The crash remains under investigation by the Grayslake Police Department and the Major Crash Assistance Team.