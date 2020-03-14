Gov. Pritzker Blasts Trump Administration in Response to Long Customs’ Lines at O’Hare

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker blasted President Trump and his administration late Saturday night as O'Hare International Airport reported long customs' lines due to enhanced coronavirus screenings.

Gov. Pritzker called the crowds and lines at O'Hare "unacceptable" and said the issues need to be addressed immediately. Pritzker also said "the federal government needs to get its s@#t together. NOW."

The federal government needs to get its s@#t together. NOW. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 15, 2020

Several travelers shared photos with NBC 5 on Friday, some saying they had to stand in line for several hours.

Airport officials acknowledged processing was taking longer than usual because of the screenings and called on their federal partners to help.

Attention travelers: customs processing is taking longer than usual inside the Federal Inspection Services (FIS) facility owing to enhanced #COVID19 screening for passengers arriving from Europe. Thank you for your patience. — O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) March 15, 2020

Gov. Pritzker added that he spoke with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and U.S. Senators, and they are working together to get the federal government to act.