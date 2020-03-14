JB Pritzker

Gov. Pritzker Blasts Trump Administration in Response to Long Customs’ Lines at O’Hare

Gov. Pritzker called the crowds and lines at O'Hare "unacceptable"

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker blasted President Trump and his administration late Saturday night as O'Hare International Airport reported long customs' lines due to enhanced coronavirus screenings.

Gov. Pritzker called the crowds and lines at O'Hare "unacceptable" and said the issues need to be addressed immediately. Pritzker also said "the federal government needs to get its s@#t together. NOW."

Several travelers shared photos with NBC 5 on Friday, some saying they had to stand in line for several hours.

Airport officials acknowledged processing was taking longer than usual because of the screenings and called on their federal partners to help.

Gov. Pritzker added that he spoke with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and U.S. Senators, and they are working together to get the federal government to act.

This article tagged under:

JB Pritzker
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us