Long lines and several hours' waits were reported at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport Saturday night due to enhanced coronavirus screenings.

In a tweet, airport officials said processing was taking longer than usual because of the screenings.

Attention travelers: customs processing is taking longer than usual inside the Federal Inspection Services (FIS) facility owing to enhanced #COVID19 screening for passengers arriving from Europe. Thank you for your patience. — O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) March 15, 2020

"We've strongly encouraged our federal partners to increase staffing to meet demand," the tweet read.

Airport officials said personnel and Chicago police officers are distributing snacks and water to travelers waiting to get through customs' processing.

Photos: Long Lines at O’Hare Airport Due to Enhanced Coronavirus Screenings

President Trump on Saturday announced the United States will broaden its European travel ban, adding the United Kingdom and Ireland to its list of affected countries.