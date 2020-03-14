O'Hare Airport

Long Lines at O’Hare Airport Due to Enhanced Coronavirus Screenings

Several travelers shared photos Saturday night showing long customs' lines Saturday night

Long lines and several hours' waits were reported at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport Saturday night due to enhanced coronavirus screenings.

In a tweet, airport officials said processing was taking longer than usual because of the screenings.

"We've strongly encouraged our federal partners to increase staffing to meet demand," the tweet read.

Airport officials said personnel and Chicago police officers are distributing snacks and water to travelers waiting to get through customs' processing.

President Trump on Saturday announced the United States will broaden its European travel ban, adding the United Kingdom and Ireland to its list of affected countries.

