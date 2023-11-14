Goodwill's new Chicago-area outlet store opens this week. Here's what to know

Goodwill says it will open its first Chicago-area outlet store later this week. Here's when the store will open, where it will be and what to know.

Where will the Goodwill outlet store be located?

The Goodwill outlet will be at 1343 Enterprise Drive in the southwestern suburb of Romeoville.

When will the outlet open?

According to the company, the grand opening is set for Wednesday at 9 a.m., with the first shoppers getting discounted deals and free items to celebrate the occasion.

Officials say the first 500 shoppers to arrive at the store, located at 1343 Enterprise Drive, will receive a free shopping bag and a 20% coupon to be used at the company’s Chicago-area locations.

The business will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

What's different about the Goodwill outlet?

Goodwill outlet stores differ from standard locations in one key way. Rather than paying per item, shoppers are charged per pound for most of the items in the store, ranging from clothing, shoes, home goods, toys and more, according to a press release.

The Romeoville location will have more than 100 tables for shoppers to peruse, according to the release.

More information can be found on the company’s website.