Man shot, injured while walking in Gold Coast

The man was walking near Lincoln Park on the edge of the Gold Coast neighborhood when he was struck by gunfire, Chicago Police said

By NBC Chicago Staff

A man walking in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood overnight was struck by gunfire and critically injured, Chicago police said.

The incident took place at approximately 12:55 a.m., police said. The man, believed to be in his 20s, was walking in the 1600 block of North Astor Street when he was struck in the thigh and buttocks by gunfire, according to CPD.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody and police were investigating.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

