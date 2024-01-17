Gold Coast carjacking thwarted after suspects fail to operate manual transmission

An attempted carjacking Tuesday night on the Gold Coast of Chicago was foiled because the suspects didn't know how to operate the vehicle's manual transmission, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at 7:39 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Astor, officials said.

According to police, a 41-year-old man was sitting in his 2008 Audi sedan, when two armed men entered the car and demanded his wallet. The victim complied and exited the vehicle as the suspects attempted to drive off, police said.

The suspects were unable getaway however, as they were not able to operate the Audi's manual transmission, police added.

Both suspects were taken into custody in the 7000 block of South Wood, after they were identified as the the men involved in the robbery, police said.

No injuries were reported, and an investigation is ongoing, police added.