Girl, 17, fatally stabbed during fight in the Loop: Chicago police

Chicago police are investigating after a 17-year-old girl was fatally stabbed overnight during a fight in the Loop.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:28 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West Van Buren downtown, police said.

According to authorities, a female, 17, was in a physical altercation with another female who produced a knife. The second female stabbed the 17-year-old twice in the chest before fleeing the scene, police said.

The 17-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to officials. She later died at the hospital, officials added.

According to police, the two did not know each other, and it wasn't clear what led up to the fight.

Last month, at the same intersection, another fatal stabbing occurred, according to Chicago police data. In that instance, two suspects approached a 41-year-old man, stabbing, punching and kicking him multiple times while attempting to take his personal items. The suspects then fled the scene.

According to police, detectives were investigating.