Police are still searching for the suspects believed to be responsible for a violent armed robbery and fatal stabbing late Tuesday in Chicago's Loop neighborhood.

The deadly stabbing, which police say took place just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night, occurred in the 100 block of West Van Buren Street, not far from the Chicago Board of Trade.

According to authorities, two suspects approached the 41-year-old victim, stabbing, punching and kicking him multiple times while attempting to take his personal items. The suspects then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

"It's very upsetting to myself and other people that work in the area," one resident said. "You can't walk out on the sidewalk. It's not even midnight yet, and you've got to fend for your life."

Police on Wednesday released photos and descriptions of the suspects, and are asking for the public's help in identifying them. According to authorities, one suspect is believed to be wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, a baseball-style hat, blue jeans and dark shoes. The other is believed to be wearing a gray hooded jacket, blue jeans, black and white shoes, and a white cast or wrap on his right hand or arm.

Authorities are asking the public to walk in pairs, and to report to police any "suspicious people loitering in the area."