Chicago Sees Violent Night With Fatal Stabbing in the Loop, Multiple Shot Across the City

Not long after Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown announced that shooting and homicide numbers in Chicago were declining, several neighborhoods saw a violent night Tuesday, with a fatal stabbing and at least six people shot over the span of six hours, authorities say.

According to police, at least five of those shot were teens.

The first incident occurred at 5:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Mozart, where according to police, two 15-year-old males were near a sidewalk when they were struck by gunfire. Both victims were were struck on the leg, and one was struck on the forearm. The two were transported to a nearby hospital and last listed in good condition, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At 10:08 p.m. in the 9600 block of South Yale Street, a 91-year-old male was shot and suffered a gunshot wound to the groin, police said. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

Not more than 30 minutes later, at 10:37 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Normal Avenue, a 14-year-old male was walking outside when two suspects exited a vehicle and began shooting in the direction of the victim, police said. The suspects then returned to the vehicle and fled the scene. According to police, the victim was struck multiple times in the legs and was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Shortly after that, at 10:54 p.m., a 41-year-old male was found in the 100 block of West Van Buren Street with multiple fatal stab wounds, police said. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In the final violent incident of the night, at 11:03 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 93rd Street, a 16-year-old male and a 14-year-old female were inside a garage when they heard multiple shots fired and felt pain, police said. Both victims were struck in the legs and were transported to a nearby hospital where they were last listed in fair condition.

Multiple shell casings were found in the alley, and the overhead garage door was closed at the time of the incident, according to authorities.

According to police, no one is in custody in any of the incidents, and detectives are investigating.

Over Labor Day weekend, Chicago saw multiple incidents of violence, including at least 50 people shot and a woman in Lakeview violently robbed in broad daylight.

Despite the recent incidents however, Supt. Brown said in a press conference Tuesday that the city had seen "significant declines" in gun violence. "We continue to see significant declines in gun violence in the city, with over 600 fewer victims of gun violence so far this year," Brown said. "Homicides are down 15%. And we're seeing significant decreases in shootings. Shootings are down 19%."

Brown attributed one police measure in particular -- physical police presence -- to helping communities reduce crime and feel safer.

"One one thing that I would say we're really focused on as it relates to the perceptions of whether I'm safe or not, is our presence," Brown said. "A presence needs to be really something that is a focus, getting it out of the car, getting our foot walking, engaging people that's been a significant focus of ours. I think that speaks to perceptions much more than just physical declines that we obviously have acknowledged."