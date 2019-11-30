Girl, 14, Shot During Meetup to Buy Item in Little Village: Police

A 14-year-old girl was shot Friday in Little Village by someone she agreed to meet and buy an item from on the Southwest Side, according to police.

The teen approached a female on the sidewalk about 5:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Drake Avenue after arranging to purchase an item from her, Chicago police said.

During the meet-up, the female pulled out a handgun and opened fire, striking the girl in the chest, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

The female fled in a white sedan in an unknown direction, police said.

Police said that a person of interest had been brought in for questioning Saturday morning.

Area Central detectives are investigating.