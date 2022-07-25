Evanston

Girl, 13, Critically Injured in Evanston Shooting: Police

police lights generic
NBC 5/Metro

A 13-year-old girl was transported to an area hospital after being shot Monday evening in Evanston, authorities said.

Officers with the Evanston Police Department responded to the shooting at approximately 6:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Fowler, police said in a tweet. At the scene, officers located a 13-year-old girl who had been shot.

She was taken by paramedics to an area hospital and last said to be in critical condition.

According to authorities, an initial investigation revealed an unknown individual fired a gun over a fence into a backyard occupied by several teenagers. No arrests had been made as of Monday evening.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Evanston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us