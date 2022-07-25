Girl, 13, Critically Injured in Evanston Shooting: Police

A 13-year-old girl was transported to an area hospital after being shot Monday evening in Evanston, authorities said.

Officers with the Evanston Police Department responded to the shooting at approximately 6:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Fowler, police said in a tweet. At the scene, officers located a 13-year-old girl who had been shot.

She was taken by paramedics to an area hospital and last said to be in critical condition.

According to authorities, an initial investigation revealed an unknown individual fired a gun over a fence into a backyard occupied by several teenagers. No arrests had been made as of Monday evening.