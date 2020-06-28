Logan Square

Girl, 10, Hit by Stray Bullet in Logan Square

She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said

By Sun-Times Media

Sam Kelly/ Sun-Times

A 10-year-old girl She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition after being shot in Logan Square, police said.

A 10-year-old girl was in critical condition Saturday after she was struck by a stray bullet inside a Logan Square home.

The girl was inside an apartment about 9:40 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Dickens Avenue when the bullet came through a window and struck her in the head, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Englewood 33 mins ago

Girl, 8, Grazed by Bullet in Englewood Home

Neighbors said they heard gunfire but believed it was fireworks. Police said the shots may have come from a group of males who began firing at another group in the block.

No one was immediately taken into custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

Earlier Saturday, a one-year-old boy was fatally shot in Englewood.

