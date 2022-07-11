Gas Prices Tumble in Illinois, but Remain Nearly 50 Cents Higher Than National Average

Gas prices in the state of Illinois have dropped by more than 40 cents per gallon in the last month, but they are still significantly higher than they are nationally, according to the latest data from AAA.

As of July 11, the average cost for a gallon of unleaded gas in Illinois is $5.148. That represents a decrease of more than 41 cents per gallon in the last month, with fuel hitting record-highs in the month of June.

That number is still significantly higher than the national average, which has dropped to $4.678 per gallon, according to AAA data.

Gas prices have begun a descent in many parts of the country, and that has only picked up steam in Illinois, where prices have dropped by nearly 20 cents per gallon in the last week alone.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The monthly rate of decline is also moving faster than it is nationally, with prices down nearly 7.5% in the last 30 days. Nationally, that number stands at 6.5%, according to AAA.

Cook County still has the highest gas prices in the state, with the average gallon of fuel currently running at $5.613.

If residents are willing to make the drive down Interstate 57 to fill up, then they could visit Kankakee County, where the average gallon of gas is nearly 80 cents cheaper, checking in at $4.792.