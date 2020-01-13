Gary

Gary Police Shooting Connected to Merrillville Homicide: Police

Keenan McCain, 29, the suspect in a Merrillville homicide, was shot and killed following a SWAT standoff with police Monday

By Regina Waldroup

A shooting in which two Gary police officers were injured and a suspect was fatally shot Monday night is connected to the homicide of a woman who was found dead at a Merrillville hotel, police confirmed.

On Monday afternoon, Gary police responded to a location in the 2500 block of Waverly Drive, which is at the Westbrook Apartment complex, to assist the Merrillville Police Dept. in searching for Keenan McCain, 29, who was identified as a suspect in the death of 45-year-old Betty Claudio.

Claudio was found dead Sunday afternoon at the Hampton Inn on Georgia Street in Merrillville.

The suspect, McCain, barricaded himself inside a home, prompting the Gary Police Dept. SWAT team to be called, GPD Lt. Dawn Westerfield said. After two hours of negotiations, the SWAT team decided to enter the residence at which time two SWAT officers were shot, police said.

The officers, Cpl. James Nielsen, a 17-year veteran, and Cpl. John Artibey, a 14-year veteran, were both hospitalized and listed in stable condition.

Cpl. Nielsen sustained a gunshot wound to the chest which was stopped by his bulletproof gear and a second gunshot wound to the arm. Cpl. Artibey was injured by shrapnel that hit his abdomen and chin, according to police.

McCain died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

At the scene of the shooting Monday night, McCain's brother and mother said what happened remains unclear, and they want answers from police.

"...My son was a good person," McCain's mother said. "He loved his kids and he worked. We need answers."

The Lake County Sheriff's Dept. is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

