hampton inn

Woman Killed at Northwest Indiana Hotel

Authorities were dispatched about 1:05 p.m. to the Hampton Inn located at 8353 Georgia Street

generic police car lights SDPD

A woman was killed Sunday at a hotel in Merrillville, Indiana.

Authorities were dispatched about 1:05 p.m. to the Hampton Inn located at 8353 Georgia Street, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Betty J. Claudio, 45, was pronounced dead at 1:58 p.m. and her death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Local

John Sullivan 3 hours ago

Illinois Secretary of Agriculture Resigns Amid Email Scandal

south shore 3 hours ago

14-Year-Old Boy Shot in Chicago’s South Shore Neighborhood

Details about the cause of her death were not immediately available. Merrillville police could not be reached for further information Sunday.

Officials at the Hampton Inn declined to comment on the investigation.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

hampton innHotelMerrillville
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us