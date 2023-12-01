dogs

Furry festivities: Here's where you can adopt a pet free of fees this December

The Anti-Cruelty Society is waiving all adoption fees for all of its pets this month to help offset the cost of adoption and encourage those considering expanding their family

By Kim Jao

With animal shelters across the country facing overcrowding lower adoption numbers, The Anti-Cruelty Society is here to help out our furry friends for the month of December. 

The Anti-Cruelty Society is a private, independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit centered on promoting animal welfare through its animal shelter and various outreach initiatives.

This month, the organization is waiving all adoption fees for all of its pets to help offset the cost of adoption and encourage those considering to expand their family. 

“If you've been thinking about it, wondering if it’s the right time, we say it is. Come on in, meet your new forever friend and adopt,” Emily Shekleton, social media and video manager of The Anti-Cruelty Society, said. 

The Anti-Cruelty Society’s adoption fees differ for each type of animal and are listed as following on its website: 

Cats: 

  • Adults - 5 months and up - $100
  • Bonded Adults -  $100 - second fee is waived!
  • Kittens - Under 5 months - $150
  • Bonded Kittens - $200

Dogs:

  • Adults - 5 months and up - $200
  • Bonded Adults - $200 - second fee is waived!
  • Puppies - Under 5 months - $300

Small animals:

  • Rabbits - $40
  • Guinea Pig - $20
  • Pair of Guinea Pigs - $25
  • Gerbils, hamsters, fancy rats - $10

Visit The Anti-Cruelty Society at 157 West Grand Ave. Chicago, IL 60654 and learn more on the organization’s website here

