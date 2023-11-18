Frosty's Christmas Bar returns this weekend with the ultimate holiday party

Who said Christmas was a holiday only children could enjoy?

You can welcome the holiday season by going to Frosty’s Christmas Bar in Lincoln Park. Adults age 21 and older can dance the night away to Christmas classics and recent hits at the pop-up venue all while enjoying access to four bars, three levels and two dance floors.

Frosty's is back for its seventh year and is only here to stay for six weeks, so get your tickets fast. The venue will be decked out with elaborate holiday decorations like life-size toy soldiers, hanging ornaments and giant candy canes. There will also be pole dancing elves and singing Santas.

The pop-up bar will feature a variety of holiday-themed cocktails like the “Very Merry Punch” and the “Baby It’s Cold Outside Martini.” There will also be an array of non-alcoholic drinks to enjoy.

Guests have multiple ticket options:

• I'm on the Nice List: Grants entry and one alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink, starting at $23 per person.

• I'm on the Naughty List: Grants entry and two alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks, starting at $28 per person.

• Ultimate Christmas: Grants entry and two alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks plus a Jingle Shot and Christmas bulb necklace, starting at $37 per person.

• Dancing, Prancing, Getting Blitzen: Grants entry and three alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks, starting at $39 per person.

• Making Spirits Bright: Purchase a table for an extra $250 and seat up to four guests for 90 minutes. with credit cards or Apple pay.

Frosty’s Christmas Bar is located at 809 W. Evergreen Ave. It’s open on select nights during November starting Saturday and will be open most nights in December. You can purchase tickets here.