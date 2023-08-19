From the forecast to performers, here's what to know about the 2023 Chicago Air and Water Show

The 2023 Chicago Air and Water Show kicks off on Saturday, with a seasonal summer day in store as thousands head to the lakefront for one of the most iconic events of a summer in Chicago.

Practice and rehearsals were completed by Friday afternoon, with the roaring noise of aircraft kicking off the weekend for Chicagoans working near Lake Michigan.

The iconic lakefront show runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, though the weather on both days marks a departure from the comfortable temperatures on Friday.

Gusts over 20 miles per hour will accompany temperatures in the mid 80s on Saturday, with oppressive heat on the way for Sunday.

"Some gusts may be over 20 mph in the afternoon," NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said, adding that Saturday afternoon will also see some more humidity.

By Sunday, the weather will shift a bit more, Jeanes said, noting that day two of the Air and Water Show will be "hot, sunny and humid."

While those near the lakefront will be spared from the hottest temperatures in the region, those heading to the show on Sunday should prepare for extreme heat.

"Temperatures near the lake will stay in the 80s," Jeanes said. "However, it’s going to feel like the low-to-mid 90s with the high humidity; especially during the second half of the show."

According to Jeanes, the wind will be lighter on Sunday, "which means there won’t be much relief from heat."

"Temperatures away from the lake are going to rise into the 90s with heat indices above 100." Jeanes said.

What to know about the Chicago Air and Water Show

The annual, free event, which began in 1959, originally started as an air show with an $88 budget. It has now grown to one of the largest shows of it kind, with tricks from high-speed civilian and military plots and aircraft, as well as boats, and dive and parachute teams.

"It's a wonderful event" "It's free. Families can come out, spend the day at the beach, look at planes go over the water, and look at the beautiful backdrop, which is our skyline."

Over one million spectators are expected to descend on the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street to watch the weekend show, with North Avenue Beach as the show's focal point, organizers said.

According to the City of Chicago, planes this weekend are scheduled to perform stunts over the water in a specified safety zone, and the event employs its own air traffic controller to oversee the downtown air space during show hours. The City of Chicago website says that the Chicago Air and Water show is “conducted in an extremely safe and conscientious way."

All aircraft participating in the show will take off from Gary/Chicago International Airport in Gary, and perform stunts over a specific section of Lake Michigan organizers said.

Chicago Air and Water Show performers, lineup

Shows on Saturday and Sunday will also go from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to officials, the lineup will be determined the morning of the show by the pilots.

"Performers are subject to change," officials said.

However, according to Adams, the Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform around 2:15 p.m. for about 40 to 45 minutes each day -- including Friday.

"The Thunderbirds are coming back for the first time since 2018," Adams said. "They've choreographed a new show, and this is the first time the show will be on display."

Here's a list of the performers:

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights

U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team

U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight Demo Team (P-51 Mustang)

U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III Demo Team

U.S. Air Force/Air National Guard A-10 Thunderbolt II (x4)

U.S. Air Force/Air National Guard KC-135E Stratotanker

U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet "Rhino" Demo Team

U.S. Navy Legacy Flight Demo Team (A-4B Skyhawk & FG-1D Cosair)

U.S. Coast Guard MH-65D Dolphin Search & Rescue Demo

Susan Dacy; Civilian

Bill Stein; Civilian

Kevin Coleman; Civilian

Rob Holland; Civilian

Chicago Fire Department Air/Sea Rescue

Chicago Police Department Helicopter

Getting to the Show

The city recommends using public transportation to get to the show, as there will be no public parking at the beach over the weekend. Additionally, the CTA's no. 72 bus that typically stops at North Avenue Beach will be rerouted. However, the Millennium Park Garages have discounted pre-purchased parking and a shuttle from the garage to inner Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Additionally, the CTA is set to provide additional routes and buses, and Metra is set to provide extra service on four lines for those coming to the lakefront.

More information about the 2023 Chicago Air and Water Show can be found here.