From SUVS to EVs and Super Cars to Minivans, the 2023 Chicago Auto Show is Back

Following a COVID hiatus, the 2023 Chicago Auto Show -- the country's longest-running and largest auto show -- is set to return to McCormick Place Saturday, for its 115th year.

"First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the largest auto show in North America and has been held more times than any other auto exposition on the continent," organizers say.

The show, which runs through Feb. 20, features hundreds of vehicles from 19 different manufacturers, ranging from traditional domestic and imported passenger cars, trucks, SUVs, electric vehicles, and minivans to experimental and concept cars, antique and collector cars, limited edition cars and more.

"In total, nearly 1,000 different vehicles will be on display," Chicago Auto Show organizers said.

In additional to exploring interactive auto exhibits and checking out vehicle debuts, guests can also take a spin with a professional driver on seven different indoor test tracks, test-driving the latest electric vehicles and more.

The show also features a "Super Car Gallery", which exclusively includes "ultra-high performance sports cars" that are limited in production and start at $100,000 or more.

"Generally, less than 5,000 are produced each year and sometimes the production runs are as low 100," Chicago Auto Show organizers say.

This year, the super cars, also known as exotic cars, at the show include a Lamborghini Countach priced at $2.6 million, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan priced at $355,000, and a 2023 Maserati MC20 that starts at $215,000.

On the other end of the spectrum, unique muscle cars will also be on display, with visitors getting a chance to take a look at a limited edition 2023 Dodge Challenger, featuring a gator graphic on the roof.

What to Know if You Go

Dates and Hours: Feb. 11-19, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Feb 20 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Location: McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Dr.

Tickets: Start at $10 kids and seniors, and $15 for adults

Full event schedule here.

A Look at Some of the Vehicles on Display at This Year's Chicago Auto Show