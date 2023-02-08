2023 Chicago Auto Show to Launch This Weekend

The nation's longest-running and largest auto show is set to open in the McCormick Place on Saturday, running through Presidents' Day weekend.

The 2023 Chicago Auto Show will operate in two halls in the city's flagship convention center, serving as a large stage for the world's most prominent automobile manufacturers.

Toyota will utilize the show to debut the 2024 Grand Highlander, marketed as a three-row upgrade over the longtime Highlander SUV model.

On the other end of the spectrum, unique muscle cars will also be on display, with visitors getting a chance to take a look at a limited edition 2023 Dodge Challenger, featuring a gator graphic on the roof.

Concept cars will also be on display throughout the week, which have become easier to showcase thanks to advances in technology, particularly in 3D printing.

"Concept cars today with technology and computers can come to market a lot faster. Ten years ago, they were mock-ups of clay, now they are steel and 3D printed," Senior Director of Communications and Technology for the Chicago Auto Show Mark Bilek said.

After a "First Look For Charity" event on Friday, the event will be open to the public from Feb. 11 through Feb. 20.

More information can be found on the auto show's website.