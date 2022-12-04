Friends, Neighbors Raise Money for Family of Buffalo Grove Murder Victims

Several days after multiple family members were found murdered inside a Buffalo Grove home, friends are opening up about the people they knew and efforts to give the victims a proper funeral.

Five individuals were found dead by police Wednesday who responded to a well-being check in the 2800 block Acacia Terrace. Authorities identified the victims as 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak, 39-year-old Andrei Kisliak, his wife 36-year-old Vera Kisliak and their two daughters 6-year-old Vivian and 4-year-old Amilia. According to authorities, all five victims died from "sharp force injuries," and the incident has been ruled a murder-suicide.

Dimitry Kuzmenko, a family friend, told NBC 5 that Vera Kisliak was involved in a bitter divorce with her husband, Andrei. Kuzmenko said Vera had no other family in the U.S.

“We’re helping her," he stated. "We're the ones on the ground helping her, and she couldn't run anywhere.”

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Kuzmenko said that he and others are raising money, so funeral arrangements can be handled for Vera's family in her native Belarus.

"Her sister wants them cremated and the ashes sent over. So it's basically to cover whatever funeral expenses and the transportation of the bodies," he said, adding, "We're working on some kind of closure for the neighborhood.”

Kuzmenko, as well as his 10-year-old daughter, Iliana, knew the Kisliaks and their children well.

"She is a sweet little girl with a wide heart," Iliana said, referring to 6-year-old Vivian. "She was very creative. And her little sister was also like that.”

Investigators have not said whether a weapon was recovered or how many times officers have been called to the family’s home citing an active and ongoing investigation.