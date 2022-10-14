4 Open House Chicago Sites Are in One of the ‘Coolest Neighborhoods in the World'

Not only can you marvel at Chicago's greatest architectural wonders this weekend, you can do so in a neighborhood crowned as one of the coolest in the world.

Open House Chicago will let city-dwellers soak in generations of rarities from a selection of 150 sites for free throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Four of the treasures rise from Avondale, a neighborhood that recently graced a global list of the coolest places.

Time Out Magazine curated the ranking, placing Avondale at No. 16 for its ties to the Polish community, top-rated Mexican food and array of eccentric small businesses, in addition to its opportunities for both growing families and solo residents.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For those itching to get a taste of the northwest side neighborhood, Open House Chicago will unlatch the doors to Avondale Bowl, an eight-lane bowling alley and bar from the 1940s.

According to Choose Chicago, the city's tourism organization, Avondale Bowl is one of the most unique sites on the festival's bill this year. Despite being fully restored, the joint still retains a handful of its original elements, including wooden lanes and pinsetters.

Visitors can grab a drink and get in a game from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 3118 N. Milwaukee Ave.

The ComEd California Facility will also be open for viewing, offering the public a peak into the 30-acre electric warehouse. Open House Chicago noted the three-story facility's 2020 completion marked the revamping of an existing century-old edifice.

Ravinia Brewing and Maplewood Brewing round out the Avondale sites, both of which have rich ties to the city's history.

Housed inside a former Maplewood train station, Ravinia Brewing has operated since 2016, while Maplewood Brewing runs out of a rehabbed industrial building.

Aside from Avondale, more significant churches, businesses, schools, museums and other landmarks will be showcased across 20 of the city's community areas, as well as multiple suburbs.

If you aren't able to make it this weekend, you can still stop by and see the buildings' impressive exteriors and take part in a suite of virtual programs. Organizers say individual sites may have certain requirements for entry, such as proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results. Each site's description will contain the requirements, if any exist, in its online description, organizers said.

Below is a full list of the community areas with landmarks that are included as part of the festival:

Community Areas

Loop

Austin

Avondale

Beverly

Bridgeport

Grand Boulevard (Bronzeville)

Douglas

Chatham

South Shore

Armour Square (Chinatown)

East Garfield Park

Hermosa

Humboldt Park

Hyde Park

Kenwood

Lincoln Square (Ravenswood)

South Lawndale (Little Village)

Lower West Side (Pilsen)

Near North Side

Near West Side

North Lawndale

Rogers Park

West Ridge

Uptown

Among the many participating locations are the Chicago Board of Trade Building, Bahá'í House of Worship, Willis Tower, Chinese American Museum of Chicago and Avalon Regal Theater. Entry is free unless noted.

A full list of sites and available hours can be found on the event's website.