Former Longtime NBC 5 Political Editor Dick Kay Passes Away at 84

NBC 5's former longtime political editor Dick Kay, who spent decades holding Chicago's powerful accountable, passed away Thursday at the age of 84.

Kay's family said he "passed quietly" of natural causes during the early morning hours Thursday.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Our family... are grateful for the unwavering love and support from Dick’s friends, colleagues and fans over the years," a social media post from the family read.

Kay, who went by the nickname Doogie, spent 38 years at NBC 5 as a political editor and longtime union steward for reporters at the station.

"I always knew he was going to be fair," Carol Mosely Braun said. "And that's all anybody can ever ask for."

During this time, he won several awards with his longtime producer Anna Vasser, including the esteemed Peabody for a series on taxpayer waste by the General Assembly.

"He wasn't trying to pursue a gotcha," said Chief Judge Tim Evans." He just wanted the public to know the truth."

Prior to his decades at NBC 5, Kay worked in Peoria and Green Bay under his legal name Richard Snodgrass. He later changed his last name to his wife's first name.

After leaving NBC, Kay worked briefly for Gov. Rod Blagojevich and held a position as radio host for WCPT.

He is survived by his wife Kay; his three sons Steven, Eric and Brett; and his granddaughter Alexandra.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kay's family said there will be no public service in the immediate future, but note a memorial would be planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that tributes for Kay be made in the form of donations to some of his favorite charitable organizations. A list of those organizations was expected to be announced soon.

"We are deeply proud of the indelible mark he has made on the Chicago community, a city that he knew and loved so well," a social media post from the family read. "His good nature, intelligence, razor sharp investigative talents, and inimitable storytelling skills will be sorely missed."