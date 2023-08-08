Five armed robberies occurred minutes apart early Tuesday in the East Village, Logan Square and Wicker Park neighborhoods.

The first robbery occurred after 12:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park, police said. Three armed robbers stepped out of a silver sedan and approached a 53-year-old man, demanding his cell phone and wallet at gunpoint before fleeing, according to Chicago police.

Thirty minutes later, in the 2000 block of West Superior Street, three armed robbers approached a 30-year-old woman riding a bike and robbed her of her belongings, police said.

The woman suffered a minor injury, police said.

At least three more robberies occurred nearby just minutes apart, police said. The robbers were in a silver sedan in each attack.

The robberies occurred:

About 1:05 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Chicago Avenue

About 1:49 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Armitage Avenue

About 1:58 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Armitage Avenue

No one was in custody.