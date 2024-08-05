First responders searching for missing swimmer at Foster Beach

An extensive search was underway on Sunday evening for a swimmer who disappeared in the water at Chicago's Foster Beach, authorities said.

At around 7:17 p.m., the Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit was responding to the beach, located in the 5200 N. Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive, for a person who had entered the water and hadn't resurfaced.

Video captured by an NBC Chicago/Telemundo Chicago photographer at the scene showed dive crews searching the lake, water rescue boats nearby and a Chicago Fire Department helicopter above.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.