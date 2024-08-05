First responders searching for missing swimmer at Foster Beach

An extensive search was underway on Sunday evening for a swimmer who disappeared in the water at Chicago's Foster Beach, authorities said.
At around 7:17 p.m., the Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit was responding to the beach, located in the 5200 N. Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive, for a person who had entered the water and hadn't resurfaced.
Video captured by an NBC Chicago/Telemundo Chicago photographer at the scene showed dive crews searching the lake, water rescue boats nearby and a Chicago Fire Department helicopter above.
Additional information wasn't immediately available.
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.