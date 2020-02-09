First-Ever Pilsen Gourmet & Restaurant Week Kicks Off Soon

Some of Chicago's leading Latino chefs will show off their talents under one roof at the first-ever Pilsen Gourmet on Feb. 29.

"It’s long overdue,” said Esmirna Garcia, event sponsor and director of the Pilsen Community Market. "Since we are the producers of the arts festival 'Pilsen Fest,' we felt the need to partner with Chef Dudley Nieto and put together a lineup of Latino Food Creators that would contribute to the culinary world from our Latinx hard-working Chefs, restaurateurs and specialty food makers."

This new gourmet and specialty foods celebration doubles as a fundraiser for Pilsen Fest.

The Pilsen Gourmet, slated to take place on Feb. 29 from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m., is followed by Pilsen Restaurant Week. Starting March 1 until March 7, more than 20 restaurants will offer special pre-fixed menus showcasing traditional and contemporary dishes, focusing on hyperlocal cuisine that reflects the neighborhood.

Pilsen was recently listed as one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world.

