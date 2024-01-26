‘First-ever' Groundhog Day movie cast reunion to take place in Chicago, on Groundhog Day

Now's your chance to ask the guy who performed the "whistling belly button trick at the high school talent show" just how he did it.

Feb. 2, the first-ever "Groundhog Day movie cast reunion" will take place in Chicago, at Harry Caray's Tavern at Navy Pier, a press release said.

The event, the release said, is also meant to commemorate Chicago-born Harold Ramis, co-writer and director of the 1993 cult favorite "Groundhog Day" movie.

"When the alarm clock flips from 2:59 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 'I Got You Babe' plays, all will gather to commemorate Harold Ramis’ life and accomplished career in film," the release said, adding that Ramis' wife, Erica Mann Ramis, will also be in attendance.

At least seven cast members from the movie will be onsite, organizers said: Brian Doyle Murray — Bill Murray's brother — who plays Mayor Buster Green; Stephen Tobolowsky who plays Ned Ryerson; Marita Geraghty who plays Nancy Taylor; David Pasquesi who plays the psychiatrist, Peggy Roeder who plays the piano teacher, and Richard Henzel who plays the DJ.

Actor Ken Hudson Campbell -- who plays the "man in the hallway," in Groundhog Day but is also known for his role as Santa in the John Hughes film "Home Alone" -- is also expected to be there.

According to organizers, Bill Murray, who, of course, plays Phil Connors, could make a surprise appearance.

The event, which is open to the public, will be a "truly immersive Groundhog Day experience," the release said, featuring food and drinks inspired by the movie's "Tip Top Café," ice sculptures similar to those seen in the film, shooting scripts and more.

The black Armani jacket Murray wears in the movie will be on display for fans to see, as well the jumpsuits Murray and Ramis wear in "Ghostbusters."

The rest of Navy Pier will join in on the super-fan Groundhog Day fun, too. The film and soundtrack will play inside the Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion, the release said, and Navy Pier's Sable Hotel will change its name to the "Pennsylvanian Hotel" for the day, in honor of the hotel featured in the flick.

The event wouldn't be complete, however, without a Groundhog.

When the clock strikes 3 p.m., Brian Doyle-Murray will initiate a Groundhog Day Ceremony with a live groundhog named "Chicago Harry," organizers said. At that time, Harry will emerge from his tree stump to precisely predict how many more weeks of winter the area is set to see.

Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly will close out the ceremony by reading a City of Chicago proclamation declaring it Harold Ramis Day in Chicago, the release said.

More information on how to attend the event can be found here.

While the movie Groundhog Day is set in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, many of its filming locations were in the Chicago suburb of Woodstock, Illinois.