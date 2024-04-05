Firefighter injured in fire at Smith & Wollensky steakhouse along Chicago River

A Chicago firefighter was recovering on Friday evening after sustaining injuiries while battling a fire at the Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in River North, authorities said.

The fire broke out on Friday afternoon at the restaurant inside the Marina City condominium complex.

One family was riding on a water taxi along the Chicago River when they captured dramatic video of smoke gushing out of the steakhouse.

"It was billowing black smoke," witness Lynn Edgar said. "It smelled like burnt food, so we were thinking a hood fire and had no idea that all of these emergency vehicles would show up."

Dozens of firefighters converged on the well-known steakhouse in the middle of the Friday evening rush hour.

The firefighter who was injured was among those triaged in the middle of State Street, which was closed to traffic from the bridge on along Wacker Avenue to Kinzie.

While details no the firefighter's injuries weren't immediately available, no one was seriously hurt.

A cause remained unclear as of Friday night.