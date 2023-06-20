Prospect heights

Firefighter injured in blaze at Prospect Heights strip mall

A fire at a suburban Subway restaurant has been extinguished, but not before a firefighter was hospitalized with minor injuries, officials said.

According to Prospect Heights fire officials, the blaze broke out on the roof of a Subway restaurant in the 1200 block of North Elmhurst Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire eventually spread to other units in the strip mall, and was extinguished within an hour.

No civilians were injured, but a firefighter was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

The building sustained significant damage, and will not reopen immediately, but officials say that the structure has not been ruled a “total loss” at this time.

An investigation into the cause of the fire remains underway.

