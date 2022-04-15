Firefighter Injured After Falling Off Roof Fighting Blaze in West Englewood: Officials

A Chicago firefighter was injured Friday evening after falling off the roof of a two-and-a-half story building in the city's West Englewood neighborhood, according to officials.

Fire officials said the firefighter was combating a blaze at 6234 South Paulina Street when he fell.

The firefighter was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious but not life threatening condition, officials said.

In an update tweeted about seven minutes later, officials said the fire was on the first floor of the building and two people had been taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

CFD companies had left the scene by this point and officials said the fire is under investigation.

Nearby in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, flames were seen shooting out of the roof of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church as a fire ravaged the historic building Friday afternoon.

Video posted on Twitter by the Chicago Fire Department at approximately 2:15 p.m. showed multiple fire trucks on scene at the church, 6248 S. Steward Ave., as flames and heavy smoke poured out of the structure.

Just hours earlier, church members converged on the building for a Good Friday service, but had left by the time the fire broke out, according to Rev. Gerald Dew, pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

The fire was contained at approximately 4:30 p.m., but firefighters remained on scene, working to extinguish hot spots.