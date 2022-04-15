Raging Fire Engulfs Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood

Flames were seen shooting out of the roof of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago's Englewood community as a fire ravaged the building Friday afternoon.

Video posted on Twitter by the Chicago Fire Department at approximately 2:50 p.m. showed multiple fire trucks on scene at the church, 6248 S. Steward Ave., as flames and heavy smoke poured out of the church.

2 11 for Antioch church 63 Stewart pic.twitter.com/KhOmcqkQeE — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 15, 2022

No injuries had been reported as of Friday afternoon. What exactly caused the fire remained unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.