antioch church

Raging Fire Engulfs Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood

No injuries had been reported as of Friday afternoon.

Flames were seen shooting out of the roof of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago's Englewood community as a fire ravaged the building Friday afternoon.

Video posted on Twitter by the Chicago Fire Department at approximately 2:50 p.m. showed multiple fire trucks on scene at the church, 6248 S. Steward Ave., as flames and heavy smoke poured out of the church.

No injuries had been reported as of Friday afternoon. What exactly caused the fire remained unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

