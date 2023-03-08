news

Firefighter Heard 911 Call for Blaze at His Own Home That Left Wife, 3 Children Critically Hurt

All four victims suffered smoke inhalation, the Chicago Fire Department said

By Francie Swidler and Lisa Chavarria

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A Chicago firefighter responded to a blaze at his own home in the city's Montclare neighborhood after hearing the 911 call made from his family come in, fire officials confirmed to NBC 5.

A 34-year-old woman and three young children -- a boy, 7, and two girls, ages 7 and 2, all remain hospitalized in critical condition due to smoke inhalation suffered as a result of the fire.

According to authorities, firefighters and police responded to a house fire at approximately 9:10 p.m. Tuesday at 2550 N. Rutherford, in Chicago's Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Wednesday morning, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford confirmed to NBC 5 that the home belongs to a member of the Chicago Fire Department.

Langford confirmed that the firefighter heard the call come in through dispatch, and was taken to his home by a Battalion Chief.

The firefighter later performed life-saving measures on his family before the three children and the adult woman were transported to a local hospital.

Photos and video from the scene showed a fire truck parked on a residential street, with more than a dozen and fire and police responders gathered in front of a home near the corner of Rutherford Avenue and Wrightwood Ave.

"The sirens kept coming," said neighbor Joel Rivera. "When I looked out, it was just the scene you don’t want to see … saw smoke coming from the roof -- and the house was on fire.”

According to officials, the cause of the blaze is currently being investigated by The Chicago Fire Department's Office of Fire Investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

