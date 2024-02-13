Fire sets multiple cars ablaze, sends massive cloud of smoke into air in Elk Grove Village

A massive cloud of black smoke could be seen for miles as a fire burned through multiple vehicles in Elk Grove Village Tuesday morning.

The fire was burning around 7:30 a.m. at 270 United Ln. in the northwest Chicago suburb, according to area fire officials. Multiple vehicles were on fire at the location, authorities said.

Videos from the scene showed large clouds of smoke as firefighters continued to battle the blaze.

At the same time, ComEd reported power outages in the suburb, with more than 119 people impacted.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

ComEd reported a truck ran into a restoration line, which they said may have sparked the blaze.

Power was expected to be restored by 9 a.m.

Check back for more on this developing story.