Chicago Lawn

Fire in Chicago Lawn sends large plumes of smoke billowing into the air; traffic impacted

Photos and video from the scene showed smoke billowing into the air as firefighters on ladders work to put out flames in the 2900 block of W. 63rd street

Multiple firefighters were responding and some CTA buses were rerouted after as a fire overtook a building in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Photos and video from the scene showed smoke billowing into the air as firefighters on ladders work to put out flames in a building at 2938 W. 63rd St.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

According to traffic reporter Kye Martin, some streets were closed near 63rd and Sacramento, and CTA buses were rerouted.

Martin described the fire as a "massive traffic factor" in the area for the Thursday morning commute.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Lawn
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us