Multiple firefighters were responding and some CTA buses were rerouted after as a fire overtook a building in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Photos and video from the scene showed smoke billowing into the air as firefighters on ladders work to put out flames in a building at 2938 W. 63rd St.

Still & Box Alarm - 2938 W 63rd St all companies working. pic.twitter.com/FuAsThO50P — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 9, 2025

According to traffic reporter Kye Martin, some streets were closed near 63rd and Sacramento, and CTA buses were rerouted.

Martin described the fire as a "massive traffic factor" in the area for the Thursday morning commute.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.