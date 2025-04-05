2 Chicago men charged with 2022 robbery of mail carrier at gunpoint

Two men have been charged with assaulting and robbing a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in 2022 in Chicago.

Kyler Reese, 21, and Chaun Allen, 22, both from Chicago, are suspected of robbing the mail carrier Nov. 16, 2022, according to a federal indictment unsealed Friday in the U.S. District Court of Northern Illinois.

It’s unclear where in Chicago the robbery happened.

The two arrived at the scene in a stolen car and Reese got out, pointed a gun at the mail carrier and took his USPS keys and mail bag, federal prosecutors say. The two fled in the same car.

The firearm was also allegedly equipped with a switch, which converts handguns into an automatic machine gun.

Reese was arrested this week in Arizona, where he is scheduled to appear in federal court Monday.

Allen was arrested last month in Chicago and has been ordered held in custody as he awaits trial.

Both men are charged with conspiracy, robbery of a mail carrier and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. The charges carry a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

“U.S. Postal Service employees delivering mail to the American people must be allowed to do so safely and securely,” acting U.S. Attorney Morris Pasqual said in a statement. “Individuals who use violence against postal carriers to gain access to the public’s mail must be held accountable.”