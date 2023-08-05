Chicago Fire Department

Fire devastates restaurant on Chicago's Northwest Side

A fire has torn through a restaurant on Chicago’s Northwest Side, according to authorities.

The fire was reported at Taqueria Las Flores, located in the 3300 block of West Foster, on Saturday afternoon.

The blaze tore through the restaurant and impacted neighboring businesses, according to fire officials.

It is unclear how much damage the restaurant suffered, but it will remain closed at least for the time being, according to a social media post:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No further information, or a cause of the fire, was available at this time.

Top Digital Stories - NBC Chicago

New Illinois Laws 1 hour ago

Insulin price changes among new Illinois laws signed by Gov. Pritzker

Entertainment News 2 hours ago

Broadway actor who played Simba in ‘The Lion King' dies at 47

This article tagged under:

Chicago Fire Department
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us