Fire devastates restaurant on Chicago's Northwest Side

A fire has torn through a restaurant on Chicago’s Northwest Side, according to authorities.

The fire was reported at Taqueria Las Flores, located in the 3300 block of West Foster, on Saturday afternoon.

The blaze tore through the restaurant and impacted neighboring businesses, according to fire officials.

It is unclear how much damage the restaurant suffered, but it will remain closed at least for the time being, according to a social media post:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No further information, or a cause of the fire, was available at this time.