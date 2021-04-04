Fire at Dunning ComEd Substation Leaves Hundreds Without Power

A fire sent smoke and flames billowing out of a ComEd substation Sunday afternoon in the Dunning neighborhood on the Far Northwest Side of Chicago.

Flames were reported before 4 p.m. at the substation located at 8275 West Montrose Avenue.

Initially more than 14,000 ComEd customers in Dunning and surrounding communities such as Elmwood Park and Norridge were without electricity, however only 471 customer remained without power as of 5:07 p.m., according to the ComEd outage map.

What caused the fire wasn't immediately clear.

Check back for updates on this developing story.