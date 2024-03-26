Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium and more: Chicago free museum days for spring break

Looking for something to do during spring break in Chicago?

Museums across Chicago are offering free admission days in March to Illinois residents as long as they show proof of Illinois residency. Luckily, some of those free days lineup with school spring break.

As spring break gets underway, here's a look at Chicago museums offering free admission days through March and April.

Chicago Art Institute free days

The Chicago Art Institute offers free admission everyday to children under the age of 14. Daily admission is also free for Chicago teens under 18 and Illinois teachers.

More information can be found here.

Field Museum free days

On Wednesdays, the Field Museum offers free admission to Illinois residents.

The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

To order the free admission ticket, guests are suggested to register online in advance.

Museum of Science and Industry free days

The next free day for Illinois residents at the Museum of Science and Industry is on April 21.

The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning on April 8.

To order the free admission ticket, guests are suggested to register online in advance.

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center free days

On Wednesdays, The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center offers free admission to Illinois residents, military and first responders.

The museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.

To order the free admission ticket, guests must register online in advance.

National Museum of Mexican Art free days

The National Museum of Mexican Art is free every day to guests.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Chicago History Museum free days

The Chicago History Museum offers free admission to Illinois residents on March 27, March 28, April 10, April 18 and April 24.

The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

To order the free admission ticket, guests are suggested to register online in advance.

Shedd Aquarium free days

Shedd Aquarium offers free admission to Illinois residents on March 26, April 2, April 9, April 16, April 23 and April 30.

The museum is open for free evenings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the designated Tuesday nights.

To order the free admission ticket, guests are suggested to register online in advance.

Chicago Museum of Illusions

Although the Chicago Museum of Illinois does not have free admission days, the museum is offering "Spring Break Savings," with 20% off four or more tickets from March 26 through April 6.

More information can be found here.

The popular Sloomoo Institute in Chicago does not have any upcoming free admission days listed. Check their websites for more information on tickets.