Festivals in Chicago this weekend: Windy City Smokeout, Miche Fest, and more

It will be difficult to be bored in Chicago this weekend.

A variety of festivals are making their way to the Windy City, some of which feature major headlining acts. From music to food to art- there’s something for everybody.

Here are some the events to know about this weekend.

Windy City Smokeout

Chicago’s annual country music festival is back for another year. Thursday through Sunday, Windy City Smokeout will take place in parking lot C of the United Center. Headliners Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, Cody Johnson, and Carrie Underwood are set to take the stage in addition to the many performances before them.

In addition to the musical guests, food vendors will flock to Chicago from all over the country for the event. Although it’s centered around barbecue, there are also several non-barbecue options and Chicago classics. There will also be two special events: a happy hour and bottomless brunch.

See more about Windy City Smokeout here.

Jeff Fest

Jeff Fest, otherwise known as Jefferson Park Arts and Music Festival, will begin Friday and run through Sunday. The event features musical entertainment including The Brothers Gribb, Simply Elton and an ABBA tribute. It will be held in Jefferson Memorial Park. See more about Jeff Fest here.

Southport Art Fest

The Southport corridor in Chicago comes to life this weekend with the annual art festival. Located in Wrigleyville at West Waveland Avenue and North Southport Avenue, the event is just steps away from Wrigley Field. The festival begins at 10 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, showcasing diverse artists and mediums from all over the country. There will also be a special kid’s zone with games and activities, making it easy for the whole family to enjoy the event. More about the festival here.

Miche Fest

Chicago’s Latino Festival, Miche Fest, is coming to Oakwood Beach for the sixth year this Saturday and Sunday. Along with food vendors, beach activities and merchandise, the event features big-name headliners such as Kali Uchis and Los Angeles Azules. More information about the festival can be found here.

Square Roots Festival

Friday through Sunday, Lincoln Square’s beer and music street festival returns. Headliners for the performances include X, The New Pornographers and The Big Star Quintet. Aside from music, the event offers a variety of craft beer options and dozens of food vendors. There will also be a kid’s zone, so the whole family can head out to Lincoln Square! See more about the festival here.

Sundays on State

Close out your weekend with Sundays on State, one of two dates of the classic Chicago event this summer. The festival features music, food and drinks, activities and shopping. Throughout the five stages, musical guests will both perform and teach classes. See more information about Sundays on State here.

Chosen Few DJs Picnic and Festival

This house music picnic and festival draws people from around the globe to celebrate the genre, which originated in Chicago. DJs from the South Side will come together to perform for the crowd. The event takes place Saturday at Jackson Park. More information is available here.

West Fest

Held in the West Town community, this festival is known for featuring eclectic music plus local food vendors, artists and retailers from the neighborhood. Thursday through Sunday, head to the event located at Chicago Avenue between Wood and Damien.