Feeling nostalgic? See Boyz II Men in concert this summer

Listening to “I’ll Make Love To You” or “End of the Road” on your speaker today?

On June 23 at 6 p.m., you could listen to Boyz II Men in concert at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Chicago.

Ticket sales begin Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. Prices begin at $69.50. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Looking for more throwback concerts in Chicago?

Take a look at some of these throwback concerts planned in the Chicago area in 2024 and see if they can leave you wanting to “Get The Party Started.”

Do you want the same feeling as singing in your car in the 80s?

Def Leppard, Journey and the Steve Miller Band will take the stage at Wrigley Field at 5:30 p.m. on July 15.

Def Leppard, an English rock band that formed in 1976, consists of Rick Savage, Joe Elliott, Rick Allen, Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell. Most of Def Leppard’s music was popular during the early 1980s and early 1990s. Some of its most famous songs are “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Hysteria” and “Photograph.”

Journey, one of the most popular rock bands of all time, is made up of Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Jason Derlatka, Deen Castronovo, Todd Jensen and Arnel Pineda. You may be especially familiar with hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It” and “Separate Ways.”

Steve Miller Band, meanwhile, was founded in 1966 and consists of Steve Miller, Kenny Lee Lewis, Joseph Wooten, Jacob Petersen and Ron Wikso. The group’s music was popular throughout the mid to late 1970s. Its top songs are “The Joker,” “Rock’n Me” and “Take The Money And Run.”

Ticket prices begin at $55.

Looking for country throwbacks?

George Strait will be playing at Soldier Field on July 20 at 5:45 p.m., along with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

Strait, an American country singer-songwriter, was especially popular during the 1980s. He's known for hit songs including "Check Yes Or No,” “Amarillo By Morning” and “Carrying Your Love With Me.”

Chris Stapleton, an American country singer-songwriter, skyrocketed to popularity in the 2010s and is still releasing music today. Stapleton’s top hits are “Tennessee Whiskey,” “You Should Probably Leave” and “White Horse.”

Performing in addition to Stapleton and Strait will be Little Big Town, an American country vocal group that formed in 1998.

The band became popular in the 2000s and has written hit songs including “Girl Crush,” “Boondocks” and “Wine, Beer, Whiskey.” Little Big Town consists of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook.

Ticket prices begin at $90.

Do you want to flashback, not a throwback?

Check out these 2000s and 2010s artists and bands if you don’t know artists from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Mother Mother will perform at Huntington Bank Pavilion at 6:30 p.m. on July 13. A Canadian indie rock band that formed in 2005, Mother Mother has five members - Ryan Guldemond, Molly Guldemond, Jasmin Parkin, Ali Siadat and Mike Young. If you haven't heard of the band, you might recognize their top songs, including “Hayloft,” “Verbatim” and “Burning Pile.” Ticket prices begin at $82.

An acclaimed singer known for his heartfelt songs, Jason Mraz will perform at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana at 9 p.m. on July 19. Mraz’s top hits are “I’m Yours,” “I’m Lucky” and “I Won’t Give Up.” Ticket prices begin at $90.

The Strokes will take the stage at Chicago Credit Union 1 Arena at 7 p.m. on March 8. An American indie rock band that formed in 1998, the Strokes consists of Julian Casablancas, Nick Valensi, Albert Hammond Jr., Nikolai Fraiture and Fabrizio Moretti. The group’s music became popular starting in 2001 with hit songs including “The Adults Are Talking,” “Last Nite” and “Reptilia.” Tickets can be purchased for as low as $74.

Do you want a throwback, but without the craziness of crowds and screaming?

Instead of standing for an entire concert, enjoy a seated concert in low lighting with hundreds of candles lit around the performers at a Candlelight Concert.

Candlelight will be playing tribute pieces to Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong at Salvage One at 7 and 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 23. Tickets start at $35. A tribute performance to Whitney Houston will also take place at Wicker Park Lutheran Church at 7 and 9 p.m. on Feb 24. Ticket prices begin at $49.

Are you wanting to learn more about upcoming festivals and concerts?

