Lollapalooza, Ribfest and more: Your guide to summer festivals in Chicago

Do you want to sing and dance the night away this summer or find your new favorite foods?

Chicago has a summer festival to fit your most niche interests.

Here's our guide to Chicago's summer festivals to find out about each one, when and where you can go, and how much tickets are.

Chicago Blues Festival

From June 6 to 9, Millennium Park will host the Chicago Blues Festival. Admission to the event is free and sign-language interpretation will be provided.

Puerto Rican Fest

Humboldt Park will host the Puerto Rican Fest from June 6 to 9. Admission to the event is free on June 6 for Community Day from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with arts, carnival games and music performances.

The rest of the days for the festival include vendor markets, paint and sip opportunities and the People’s Parade on Division Street.

Ribfest Chicago

From June 14 to 16, the Northcenter neighborhood will host Ribfest Chicago. Over 20 food vendors will be present at the festival.

Admission is free, but a $10 donation is suggested. The festival will be open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 14 as well as 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 15 and June 16.

Hyde Park Summerfest

Hyde Park will host Hyde Park Summerfest on June 17 and 18. DJ Ringo, Kid Clay and Terry Hunter are among the artists who will perform at the festival. Admission fees and hours have not yet been released.

Chicago Pride Fest

Chicago's Northhalsted community will host Chicago Pride Fest, a two-day celebration in late June. Admission is free but there is a suggested $15 donation for all ages of attendees. The donation goes towards paying performers, festival workers and local non-profit companies. The festival takes place the weekend of June 22-23, which is one week prior to the Chicago Pride Parade.

Midsommarfest

Also in June, Andersonville neighborhood will celebrate its Swedish roots and LGBTQ+ pride with live music, artisan markets and drag performances at Midsommarfest. Admission fees, dates and hours haven't been released.

Chicago SummerDance

In June, Grant Park will host Chicago SummerDance, a festival with music for dancers of all levels to dance to live music or attend dance classes. Admission is free. Dates and times have not been revealed.

Windy City Smokeout

From July 11 to 14, fans of country music will flock to the United Center for the Windy City Smokeout. Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Chase Rice are some of the performers throughout the days of the music festival.

Admission begins at $65 per day.

Fiesta Del Sol

Families will be able to experience Mexican culture at Fiesta Del Sol in Pilsen from July 25 to 28. Times and admission fees have not yet been released.

Wicker Park Fest

Also in July, the Wicker Park will host Wicker Park Fest. Dates, times and admission fees have not yet been released.

Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza, one of Chicago's most popular summer events, will return to Grant Park from Aug. 1 to 4. Times and admission fees can be found by signing up for their messaging services. More information can be found here.

