Federal Officials Issue Safety Alert Due to Corn Starch, Sold in Illinois, That Contains ‘Undeclared Allergens'

The Department of Agriculture has issued a public health alert, saying that certain poultry and meat products sold in Illinois and Indiana may contain corn starch with undeclared allergens.

According to the alert, the corn starch in those meat products may contain milk, which could pose a hazard to allergic individuals.

According to officials with the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, it is likely that additional meat and poultry products were affected by the corn starch. The current alert focuses primarily on chicken and pork tamale products that were solid in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

There have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the products.

Authorities say that the FSIS and the Food and Drug Administration are coordinating a response on the recalled corn starch, and are working to determine how many warehouses, distributors and retail locations received the impacted products.

Currently, the list of impacted products includes foods produced by La Guadalupana Foods, Inc. Chicken tamales wrapped in cornhusks and pork tamales wrapped in cornhusks are among the items that are subject to the recall.

A full list of impacted products and lot codes can be found on the USDA’s website. Product labels are also available, according to officials.

Individuals who purchased the impacted products are advised to either throw them away or to return them to their point of purchase.

Consumers with questions can call the USDA’s Meat and Poultry hotline at 888-MPHotline (674-6854).