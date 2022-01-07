FBI Searching for Missing 6-Year-Old Boy Last Believed to Be in Skokie Area

The FBI and local law enforcement are asking for help to find a 6-year-old boy who was last believed to have been in north suburban Skokie, authorities said Friday.

Damari Perry, who is from North Chicago, was last seen on Tuesday at approximately 5 to 6 p.m., according to a news release.

According to law enforcement, Damari and his 16-year-old sister were driven to a party in the Skokie area by a woman known as "Monique" and a man known as "Wacko" or Chaos."

Damari’s sister reported that she had several drinks at the party and fell asleep, authorities said. When she awoke approximately two hours later, Damari and “Wacko” were no longer at the apartment. "Monique" then allegedly drove Damari's sister back to North Chicago.

Although it's unknown where exactly the party took place, the boy's sister described the place where it occurred as possibly being a three-story yellow building with an exposed stairway.

"Monique" was previously seen driving a black Nissan with a dent on the front passenger door and tinted windows. She is approximately 20 years old and has a 6-year-old son named Tatum, authorities stated.

"Wacko" is approximately 22 years old, has short braids or dreadlocks and a tattoo with cursive writing above one of his eyebrows.

The young boy, Damari, stands approximately 4 feet tall and was last seen wearing a black jacket and camouflaged pants.

Anyone with information on his disappearance is asked to call North Chicago police at 847-596-8740.