Father of 4-Year-Old Killed in Gary Was Gunned Down in Chicago Earlier This Year: Police

The father of a 4-year-old boy who was shot and killed in northwest Indiana early Monday morning had been gunned down earlier this year in Chicago, police confirmed Monday.

Tory Dukes, 32, was shot and killed in the 8500 block of South Aberdeen on Sept. 3, according to police. On that day, a ShotSpotter alert had summoned officers to the neighborhood, where they found Dukes lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head.

No suspects are in custody in connection with the case, and Area South Detectives are continuing to investigate the case, the department told NBC 5 Monday.

Dukes’ son Tory’on was sleeping in a bed with his mother when shots were fired into the home, according to Gary police. The 4-year-old boy was later pronounced dead at Methodist Northlake Hospital, and his mother, a 27-year-old woman, was treated at the hospital after suffering a graze wound to her face.

Dukes’ mother is three months pregnant, according to police. Her other children in the home, as well as another adult male, were not injured in the shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting, and say it was unclear whether it was a targeted act.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or to submit a tip at 866-CRIME-GP.